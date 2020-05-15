Khalid recalls the contribution of Prof. Anisuzzaman

DHAKA, May 15, 2020 (BSS) – Recalling the contribution of eminent educationist and National Professor Dr Anisuzzaman to education, State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid today said his death is an irreparable loss to the nation, which would not be recovered in another a hundred years.

“Professor Anisuzzaman was a lighthouse of education and cultural fields of the country,” he told journalists after joining the namaj-e-janaza of Anisuzzaman at Azimpur graveyard in the city.

Anisuzzaman, who was also president of Bangla Academy, played a vital role in flourishing the country’s education and culture, Khalid said, adding he (Anisuzzaman) repeatedly showed the nation right path during the country’s crises periods.

The nation will always remember his contributions to all democratic movements, including the 1952 Language Movement, the 1969 mass upsurge and the 1971 Liberation War, the state minister said.

Bangla Academy Director General (DG) Poet Habibullah Siraji was present on the occasion, among others.

Anisuzzaman, widely regarded as a guardian angel, was laid to his eternal rest with state honour at the Azimpur graveyard in the city.

A smart contingent of police gave him guard of honour as the body was laid on the grave of his father and beside his mother at the graveyard at 10.23 am after a namaj-e-janaza and other Islamic burial rituals.

Anisuzzaman breathed his last around 4:55 pm on Thursday at the CMH, Dhaka where he was admitted on May 10 for old age complications. After his death, he was tested positive for COVID-19.

The report of COVID-19 positive case forced amendment to an initial plan for staging janazas on the Dhaka University campus and Bangla Academy while the burial plan was reset in line with a Prime Minister’s Office directive.

However, people from all walks of life paid tributes and respect through social media to Anisuzzaman as the prevailing shutdown prevented many from attending the janaza.