Three more Rohingyas test positive for coronavirus in Cox’s Bazar

COX’S BAZAR, May 15, 2020 (BSS) – Three more Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar have

tested positive overnight raising the total of COVID-19 infected Rohingya

people to four, a health official said today.

On May 14, one people at Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp was found positive for

coronavirus for the first time since the first COVID-19 cases were detected

in Bangladesh on March 8, he added.

“A total of 21 people including three Rohingyas were found COVID-19

positive in the Cox’s Bazar district in the past 24 hours,” Principal of

Cox’s Bazar Medical College Prof Dr Anupam Barua said.

The tally of coronavirus infections has reached 139 in the district after

21 new COVID-19 cases were detected, according to Institute of Epidemiology,

Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).