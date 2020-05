DHAKA, May 14, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Information Dr Md Murad Hassan today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of noted educationist National Professor Dr Anisuzzaman.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Dr Anisuzzaman died of old age complications at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the city this afternoon at the age of 83.