Quader mourns death of Prof Anisuzzaman

DHAKA, May 14, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of noted educationist National Professor Anisuzzaman.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Dr Anisuzzaman died of old age complications while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the city this afternoon at the age of 83.