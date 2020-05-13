More than 160,000 coronavirus deaths recorded in Europe: AFP tally

PARIS, May 13, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The coronavirus pandemic has now killed

more than 160,000 people in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1300 GMT

Wednesday.

Nearly three quarters of the 160,455 victims died in the four worst-hit

European countries: Britain, Italy, Spain and France. So far, 1,798,209 cases

have been recorded across Europe.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and

information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a

fraction of the actual number of infections.