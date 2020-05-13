Jubo League distributes PM’s Eid gifts to transgender people

DHAKA, May 13, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Awami Jubo League today distributed
Eid gifts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina among the transgender people hit
hard amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Jubo League Secretary General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil
distributed the gift items, including clothes (sharee), rice, edible oil,
potato, onion, pulse, salt, soap, biscuits, mask and hand sanitizer, among
the transgender people in the city’s 46 Mallika Housing area of Milk Vita in
Pallabi.
As per the Prime Minister’s directives, Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle
Shams Parash and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil took the
initiative of distributing the gift items on the occasion of the upcoming
Eid-ul-Fitr.
Acting President of Dhaka city north unit of Jubo League Jakir Hossain
Babul, its General Secretary Ismail Hossain and Organizing Secretary Taizul
Islam Chowdhury Bappi and Dhaka city south unit’s Organizing Secretary Gazi
Sarwar Hossain Babu were present on the occasion, among others.