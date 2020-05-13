Jubo League distributes PM’s Eid gifts to transgender people

DHAKA, May 13, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Awami Jubo League today distributed

Eid gifts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina among the transgender people hit

hard amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Jubo League Secretary General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil

distributed the gift items, including clothes (sharee), rice, edible oil,

potato, onion, pulse, salt, soap, biscuits, mask and hand sanitizer, among

the transgender people in the city’s 46 Mallika Housing area of Milk Vita in

Pallabi.

As per the Prime Minister’s directives, Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle

Shams Parash and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil took the

initiative of distributing the gift items on the occasion of the upcoming

Eid-ul-Fitr.

Acting President of Dhaka city north unit of Jubo League Jakir Hossain

Babul, its General Secretary Ismail Hossain and Organizing Secretary Taizul

Islam Chowdhury Bappi and Dhaka city south unit’s Organizing Secretary Gazi

Sarwar Hossain Babu were present on the occasion, among others.