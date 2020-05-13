1.30 lakh families get relief in Rajshahi: Mayor Liton

RAJSHAHI, May 13, 2020 (BSS) – Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM
Khairuzzaman Liton today said around 1.30 lakh jobless and poor families
have, so far, received food aid in the city amid the novel coronavirus
(Covid-19) pandemic.
“We have distributed the relief materials among the families in need at
the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he said at a press conference
here, adding foodstuffs will also be distributed among 7,400 people as the
gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before the Eid-ul-fitr.
Detailing the adopted and implemented measures to fight the Covid-19
situation, Liton said 375 tonnes of rice, five tones of flour, 64 tonnes of
pulse, 67 tonnes of potato, 2,000 packets of baby food, 300 tonnes of
seasonal vegetables and 1,200 packets of cooked foods were distributed till
today.
“We are distributing the relief materials among the affected families to
tackle the present troubled situation,” Mayor Liton said, adding the
assistance will continue until the crisis ends.
In addition to the food and financial supports, the city corporation has
been conducting various awareness programmes among the public in general to
contain the coronavirus spread.
As part of the programmes, 20,000 face masks, 1,000 liters of sanitizer and
1.5 lakh leaflets were distributed among a cross-section of people in order
to create awareness among them.
The city corporation has arranged hand-washing events at 27 points besides
imparting training to 300 health workers to face any emergency situation. The
city’s major streets and markets were brought under disinfectant spraying
through five water tankers.
All the health and conservancy workers were given personal protective gears
like masks, hand gloves and sanitizers. Cleanliness programmes have been
intensified. Activities of the Covid-19 testing laboratory at Rajshahi
Medical College Hospital are being monitored.
Mayor Liton mentioned that the ongoing preventive and precautionary
measures have an important role in terms of keeping the city areas free from
any reported case of Covid-19.