1.30 lakh families get relief in Rajshahi: Mayor Liton

RAJSHAHI, May 13, 2020 (BSS) – Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM

Khairuzzaman Liton today said around 1.30 lakh jobless and poor families

have, so far, received food aid in the city amid the novel coronavirus

(Covid-19) pandemic.

“We have distributed the relief materials among the families in need at

the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he said at a press conference

here, adding foodstuffs will also be distributed among 7,400 people as the

gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before the Eid-ul-fitr.

Detailing the adopted and implemented measures to fight the Covid-19

situation, Liton said 375 tonnes of rice, five tones of flour, 64 tonnes of

pulse, 67 tonnes of potato, 2,000 packets of baby food, 300 tonnes of

seasonal vegetables and 1,200 packets of cooked foods were distributed till

today.

“We are distributing the relief materials among the affected families to

tackle the present troubled situation,” Mayor Liton said, adding the

assistance will continue until the crisis ends.

In addition to the food and financial supports, the city corporation has

been conducting various awareness programmes among the public in general to

contain the coronavirus spread.

As part of the programmes, 20,000 face masks, 1,000 liters of sanitizer and

1.5 lakh leaflets were distributed among a cross-section of people in order

to create awareness among them.

The city corporation has arranged hand-washing events at 27 points besides

imparting training to 300 health workers to face any emergency situation. The

city’s major streets and markets were brought under disinfectant spraying

through five water tankers.

All the health and conservancy workers were given personal protective gears

like masks, hand gloves and sanitizers. Cleanliness programmes have been

intensified. Activities of the Covid-19 testing laboratory at Rajshahi

Medical College Hospital are being monitored.

Mayor Liton mentioned that the ongoing preventive and precautionary

measures have an important role in terms of keeping the city areas free from

any reported case of Covid-19.