MAGURA, May 13, 2020 (BSS)- Magura-1 constituency lawmaker Advocate

Saifuzzaman Shikhor today distributed food items among 1,750 jobless

transport drivers and workers of Magura District Bus-Minibus Motor Sramik

Union here.

He handed over food aid, including 8 kilograms rice for each, to the

workers on the Motor Sramik Union office premises with his personal fund as

these jobless workers are passing their days in hardships amid the

coronavirus situation.