Six more test positive for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 12, 2020 (BSS) – Six more people tested COVID-19 positive today at the two COVID-19 laboratories at Rangpur and Dinajpur in Rangpur division.

Of them, four coronavirus positive patients were detected at the COVID-19 laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur while two others at the COVID-19 laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College ((MARMC) in Dinajpur today.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said four people were detected as coronavirus positive after testing 188 samples at the COVID-19 laboratory in Rangpur today.

All of the four newly detected coronavirus positive patients hailed from different places of Rangpur district.

“The four new coronavirus patients include a nurse of Pirgachha Upazila Health Complex, a policeman of Pirgachha upazila, a cleaner of RpMC and an employee of the Deputy Commissioner’s office,” Dr. Lyzu added.

Meanwhile, two new coronavirus patients were detected after testing 188 samples at the COVID-19 laboratory at MARMC in Dinajpur today.

“The newly detected two coronavirus patients include one from Birampur upazila in Dinajpur and an employee of M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur,” Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS tonight.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of coronavirus patients rose to 363 with the detection of six new positive cases in Rangpur division today.

“The district-wise break-up of the COVID-19 patients now stands at 147 in Rangpur, 13 in Panchagarh, 52 in Nilphamari, 14 in Lalmonirhat, 34 in Kurigram, 25 in Thakurgaon, 54 in Dinajpur and 24 Gaibandha districts in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.