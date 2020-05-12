One more UP chairman, two members suspended over relief scam

DHAKA, May 12, 2020 (BSS) – The Local Government, Rural Development and

Cooperatives Ministry has suspended one more Union Parishad (UP) chairman and

two members for irregularities in distribution of government rice and relief.

The Local Government Division (LGD) of the ministry today issued separate

notifications in this regard.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 55 public representatives,

including 20 UP chairmen, 33 UP members, one Zila Parishad member and one

municipality councilor, have so far been suspended over the relief scam, said

a press release here today.

The suspended chairman is Mukhlich Miah of Nurpur UP of Shayestaganj

upazila in Habiganj district while the members are Md. Akbar Ali of Ward no 3

of Nimpara Union Parishad in Charghat upazila in Rajshahi district and Md

Kamal Hossain of Ward no 1 of Ahmedpur UP of Char Fasson Upazila in Bhola

district.

According the release, they have been suspended over irregularities such as

embezzling relief and VGD rice from food-friendly programmes.

Besides, separate showcase notices were served on them asking to them send

their replies to the LGD through respective deputy commissioners (DCs) within

10 working days from the date of receiving notices, explaining why they

should not be removed permanently from their posts.