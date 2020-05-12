One more UP chairman, two members suspended over relief scam

DHAKA, May 12, 2020 (BSS) – The Local Government, Rural Development and
Cooperatives Ministry has suspended one more Union Parishad (UP) chairman and
two members for irregularities in distribution of government rice and relief.
The Local Government Division (LGD) of the ministry today issued separate
notifications in this regard.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 55 public representatives,
including 20 UP chairmen, 33 UP members, one Zila Parishad member and one
municipality councilor, have so far been suspended over the relief scam, said
a press release here today.
The suspended chairman is Mukhlich Miah of Nurpur UP of Shayestaganj
upazila in Habiganj district while the members are Md. Akbar Ali of Ward no 3
of Nimpara Union Parishad in Charghat upazila in Rajshahi district and Md
Kamal Hossain of Ward no 1 of Ahmedpur UP of Char Fasson Upazila in Bhola
district.
According the release, they have been suspended over irregularities such as
embezzling relief and VGD rice from food-friendly programmes.
Besides, separate showcase notices were served on them asking to them send
their replies to the LGD through respective deputy commissioners (DCs) within
10 working days from the date of receiving notices, explaining why they
should not be removed permanently from their posts.