5 more Covid-19 patients released from hospital in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 12, 2020 (BSS) – Five more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients,
including two physicians and a nurse, were released from the 100-bed
Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital (DCIH) in Rangpur today following their
recovery.
“The total number of released coronavirus patients from the DCIH rose to 14
with the release of these five patients today,” said Dr. SM Nurun Nabi,
superintendent of the DCIH, an extension of Rangpur Medical College Hospital
(RMCH).
The five newly discharged patients from the DCIH include Dr. Ahad Boksh,
Dr. Rokan and nurse Tarzina of RMCH, Sub-assistant community medical officer
of Mithapukur Upazila Health Complex in Rangpur Md. Salman and Laboni Begum
of Gaibandha.
Since the launching of health service providing activities at the DCIH as a
makeshift facility, from April 19 last, a total of 42 coronavirus patients
were admitted to the hospital and14 of them have so far been discharged after
their recovery.
“Currently, 28 coronavirus patients from across Rangpur division are
undergoing treatments at the DCIH having 10 beds with 10 ventilators at its
intensive care unit (ICU),” Dr. Nabi told BSS.
All of the 42 patients were diagnosed coronavirus positive after testing
their samples at the two COVID-19 laboratories at Rangpur Medical College in
Rangpur and M Abdur Rahim Medical College in Dinajpur.
Earlier on May 9, four more coronavirus patients were discharged and they
returned home from the DCIH in Rangpur after their recovery.
On May 4 last, two coronavirus infected Medical Officers of Mithapukur
Upazila Health Complex in Rangpur Dr. Abdul Halim and Dr. Afsana Liza, were
released from the DCIH after recovery.
“Besides, two coronavirus patients, including a staff of Mithapukur Upazila
Health Complex in Rangpur Anisur Rahman and housewife Marjina Akhter Babita
of Sadar upazila in Thakurgaon were released on May 6 last,” Dr. Nabi said.
The doctors, nurses and staff of the facility are bidding farewells to the
recovered patients with bunches of flowers and discharge certificates
declaring them “recovered” before returning homes with smiles on their faces.