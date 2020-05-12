5 more Covid-19 patients released from hospital in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 12, 2020 (BSS) – Five more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients,

including two physicians and a nurse, were released from the 100-bed

Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital (DCIH) in Rangpur today following their

recovery.

“The total number of released coronavirus patients from the DCIH rose to 14

with the release of these five patients today,” said Dr. SM Nurun Nabi,

superintendent of the DCIH, an extension of Rangpur Medical College Hospital

(RMCH).

The five newly discharged patients from the DCIH include Dr. Ahad Boksh,

Dr. Rokan and nurse Tarzina of RMCH, Sub-assistant community medical officer

of Mithapukur Upazila Health Complex in Rangpur Md. Salman and Laboni Begum

of Gaibandha.

Since the launching of health service providing activities at the DCIH as a

makeshift facility, from April 19 last, a total of 42 coronavirus patients

were admitted to the hospital and14 of them have so far been discharged after

their recovery.

“Currently, 28 coronavirus patients from across Rangpur division are

undergoing treatments at the DCIH having 10 beds with 10 ventilators at its

intensive care unit (ICU),” Dr. Nabi told BSS.

All of the 42 patients were diagnosed coronavirus positive after testing

their samples at the two COVID-19 laboratories at Rangpur Medical College in

Rangpur and M Abdur Rahim Medical College in Dinajpur.

Earlier on May 9, four more coronavirus patients were discharged and they

returned home from the DCIH in Rangpur after their recovery.

On May 4 last, two coronavirus infected Medical Officers of Mithapukur

Upazila Health Complex in Rangpur Dr. Abdul Halim and Dr. Afsana Liza, were

released from the DCIH after recovery.

“Besides, two coronavirus patients, including a staff of Mithapukur Upazila

Health Complex in Rangpur Anisur Rahman and housewife Marjina Akhter Babita

of Sadar upazila in Thakurgaon were released on May 6 last,” Dr. Nabi said.

The doctors, nurses and staff of the facility are bidding farewells to the

recovered patients with bunches of flowers and discharge certificates

declaring them “recovered” before returning homes with smiles on their faces.