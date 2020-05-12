Bangladesh reports 11 more deaths, 969 fresh positive cases from COVID-19

DHAKA, May 12, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh today reported 11 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 969 fresh positive cases overnight.

“Eleven more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 250,” DGHS Additional Director General (administration) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the city.

Nasima said the tally of coronavirus infections has climbed to 16,660 in the same period in the country after 969 new COVID-19 cases were detected.

The health official informed that a total of 6,773 samples were tested at 38 authorised laboratories across the country during the period.

She said the recovery count rose to 3,147 in the last 24 hours after 245 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Globally, over 4.17 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 286,355 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 212 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.