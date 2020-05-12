Khulna launches online education for students

KHULNA, May 12, 2020 (BSS) – Responding to its rising demand, the Khulna district administration has launched online education system for the students as the educational institutions remain closed amid the shutdown triggered by coronavirus (Codiv-19) pandemic.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader inaugurated the online education services at the Circuit House conference room here yesterday afternoon as chief guest.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossain, the inaugural function was also attended by Deputy Director of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, Khulna Niva Rani Pathok, Deputy Director of Directorate of Primary Education Meherun Nesha, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ziaur Rahman, Deputy Chief Information Officer of Khulna PID M. Javed Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT) Golam Mainuddin Hasan, District Education Officer Khandaker Ruhul Amin, District Primary Education Officer ASM Sirajuddoha and President of Khulna Press Club S M Nazrul Islam, among others.

Khulna district administration in collaboration with the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education and the Directorate of Primary Education has launched a dedicated ICT based two YouTube channels and two Facebook pages which containing recorded lessons for their secondary and higher secondary students.

The name and link of two online-based education are ‘Digital Primary Education Khulna’ at www.facebook.com/digital.pedu.khl and www.youtube.com/channel/UCj2HndGchQdg6B-3lcRL5CA and ‘Digital Secondary Education Khulna’ www.youtube.com/channel/UCVKKwY8NME3v0VT3R6NC9zA.