Tipu for reducing gaps for boosting trade between Bangladesh, India

DHAKA, May 11, 2020 (BSS) – Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today underscored the need for reducing gaps for boosting trade volumes between Bangladesh and India.

“India is the largest trade partner of Bangladesh. Bangladesh imports essential commodities from India. For the essential commodities, the import process should be smoothened to improve business relations between the two countries” ” he said here.

The minister made the comments while speaking at a conference on ‘Vision Meghalaya, Vision Northeast Bangladesh Partnership’ through video conferencing from the Bangladesh secretariat in the city, said a press release.

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India organized the conference.

Tipu urged the business community of the two countries to come forward for removing all kinds of trade barriers for further strengthening economic bond between Bangladesh and India.

He hoped that the Indian entrepreneurs will take initiatives in this regard through the conference.

State Minister for Development of North-East Region of the Prime Minister’s Office of the Indian Government Jitendra Singh, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Kongkal Sangma, Bangladesh Commerce Secretary Md Zafar Uddin, Additional Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Sarifa Khan and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das joined the video conference.