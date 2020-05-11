Int’l Nurses Day tomorrow

DHAKA, May 11, 2020 (BSS)- The International Nurses Day will be observed

across the country as elsewhere in the world.

The theme of the day this year is- Nurses: A voice to lead – Nursing the

world to health’.

Marking the day, President Abdul Hamid issued a message,saying the present

government is implementing a number of development programmes in the health

sector. Doctors, nurses and other supporting staffs have been employed side

by side increasing beds of the hospitals across the country, he said.

Noting the importance of the health service in one’s life, he said the

quality of services has been increasing for using digital technology and

modern treatment equipment.

The President said Bangladesh has been credited with the ‘Global Alliance

for Vaccine Award and South South Award’ in mother and child vaccination.

“I think, the health service will have to be more acceptable and available

for the people to attain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within 2030,”

Abdul Hamid said.

He said nursing staff is one of the essential staffs in the health service.

And now, the nurses are playing a pivotal role during the Coronavirus

pandemic across the globe, he added.

The President hoped that the country would be free from the Coronavirus

with combined efforts of all and urged all nurses and midwives to give

services to people at international level.

He wished a success of the day.