Hasan asks media owners not to terminate journalists; pay salaries, arrears

DHAKA, May 11, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today
urged media owners not to terminate any journalist and worker and pay their
salaries and arrears amid coronavirus pandemic.
He made the call while inaugurating a coronavirus symptom collection booth
at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) here.
Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, said it has been
observed that staff are being terminated at some media outlets and the media
owners are not paying to their employees in the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“I humbly request the owners of newspapers, televisions and online outlets
not to terminate any of their employees amid the pandemic and pay salaries
and arrears of their staff,” he said.
The information minister said the media owners may claim that they are in
trouble right now but “I want to say that there will be no problem after a
few months”.
He said the government has taken various steps so that media owners can pay
salaries and arrears of their employees.
The Cabinet Division has already sent letters to 58 ministries and
departments asking to pay the advertisement bills of the media outlets.
“The information ministry also sent a notice to this end. The media owners
are communicating with the agencies concerned and they will get the payment
of these bills soon,” he added.
Pledging always to stay beside journalists, Hasan said: “Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina has established the Journalists Welfare Trust to help them
during their troubles. I will always remain beside you too.”
He expressed gratitude to the frontline coronavirus fighters – doctors,
nurses, police and army personnel, journalists and others working to prevent
transmission of coronavirus.
The AL joint general secretary prayed for the eternal peace of three
journalists who died of COVID-19 and coronavirus-like symptoms, and sought
early recovery of nearly 100 journalists infected with coronavirus.
As frontline workers, he said, journalists are risking their lives to cover
COVID-19 pandemic and they are playing a significant role in preventing
rumours too.
Highlighting the global situation of COVID-19, Hasan said the whole mankind
is facing a mega challenge now due to the global pandemic.
He said the developed countries did not have enough preparation to tackle
the coronavirus situation as they were involved in arms’ competition.
Chaired by DRU president Rafiqul Islam Azad and moderated by its general
secretary Reaz Chowdhury, the function was addressed, among others, by
director of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Iqbal Kabir,
AL Matsyajibi League president Saidur Rahman Sayeed, DRU vice-president
Nazrul Kabir and chief reporter of Daily Bartaman Mothahar Hossain.
Later, on behalf of the DGHS and Matsyajibi League, coronavirus safety
gears were handed over to the DRU leaders for journalists.