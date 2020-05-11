Hasan asks media owners not to terminate journalists; pay salaries, arrears

DHAKA, May 11, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today

urged media owners not to terminate any journalist and worker and pay their

salaries and arrears amid coronavirus pandemic.

He made the call while inaugurating a coronavirus symptom collection booth

at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) here.

Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, said it has been

observed that staff are being terminated at some media outlets and the media

owners are not paying to their employees in the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“I humbly request the owners of newspapers, televisions and online outlets

not to terminate any of their employees amid the pandemic and pay salaries

and arrears of their staff,” he said.

The information minister said the media owners may claim that they are in

trouble right now but “I want to say that there will be no problem after a

few months”.

He said the government has taken various steps so that media owners can pay

salaries and arrears of their employees.

The Cabinet Division has already sent letters to 58 ministries and

departments asking to pay the advertisement bills of the media outlets.

“The information ministry also sent a notice to this end. The media owners

are communicating with the agencies concerned and they will get the payment

of these bills soon,” he added.

Pledging always to stay beside journalists, Hasan said: “Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina has established the Journalists Welfare Trust to help them

during their troubles. I will always remain beside you too.”

He expressed gratitude to the frontline coronavirus fighters – doctors,

nurses, police and army personnel, journalists and others working to prevent

transmission of coronavirus.

The AL joint general secretary prayed for the eternal peace of three

journalists who died of COVID-19 and coronavirus-like symptoms, and sought

early recovery of nearly 100 journalists infected with coronavirus.

As frontline workers, he said, journalists are risking their lives to cover

COVID-19 pandemic and they are playing a significant role in preventing

rumours too.

Highlighting the global situation of COVID-19, Hasan said the whole mankind

is facing a mega challenge now due to the global pandemic.

He said the developed countries did not have enough preparation to tackle

the coronavirus situation as they were involved in arms’ competition.

Chaired by DRU president Rafiqul Islam Azad and moderated by its general

secretary Reaz Chowdhury, the function was addressed, among others, by

director of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Iqbal Kabir,

AL Matsyajibi League president Saidur Rahman Sayeed, DRU vice-president

Nazrul Kabir and chief reporter of Daily Bartaman Mothahar Hossain.

Later, on behalf of the DGHS and Matsyajibi League, coronavirus safety

gears were handed over to the DRU leaders for journalists.