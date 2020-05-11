3 vermicelli factories fined Tk 1.15 lakh in Saidpur

RANGPUR, May 11, 2020 (BSS) – Owners of three vermicelli factories were

fined Taka 1.15 lakh for producing and marketing sub-standard vermicelli in

an unhygienic environment in Saidpur town of Nilphamari today.

Officials said the divisional office of the Department of National Consumer

Rights Protection and its Nilphamari district office fined the factory owners

for violating the Consumers’ Right Protection Act, 2009 during regular market

surveillance drives.

Divisional Deputy Director of the Department of National Consumer Rights

Protection Md. Jahangir Alam and its Assistant Director for Nilphamari

district Md. Borhan Uddin led the market surveillance drives and fined the

factory owners.

The surveillance team fined the owners of ‘Asha Semai Factory’ Taka 55,000,

‘Diamond Lachcha Semai Factory’ Taka 40,000 and ‘Shahi Lachcha Semai factory’

Taka 20,000 during their market surveillance activities in Saidpur Bazar.

The Crime Prevention Company (CPC) of Nilphamari camp of Rapid Action

Battalion (RAB)-13 and sanitary section of Saidpur municipality extended

assistance to the Department of National Consumer Rights Protection in

conducting the operations.