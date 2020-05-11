Taskin, from a net bowler to International player

DHAKA, May 11, 2020 (BSS)-Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed’s entry to senior level

cricket was meteoric as he didn’t imagine that he would get the chance so

early to showcase his stature.

Taskin who played the Under-19 World Cup in 2012, was called up for bowling

in net of Chittagong Kings during the second Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

in 2013.

Khaled Mahmud Sujon was coach of Chittagong Kings during that period. He

was surprised by the pace and bounce generated by an 18-year old Taskin and

decided to play him straight in a tournament like BPL.

Mahmudu recalled that his decision to make Taskin’s debut in BPL was met

with harsh criticism.

“Since the franchise invested huge money here and a team is always filled

with so many International stars, it is tough to make debut a rookie bowler

in the International event like BPL,” Mahmud said in a facebook live

conversation with Tamim Iqbal, Naimur Rahman Durjoy and Habibul Bashar Sumon.

But Mahmud said he was adamant in his decision and decided to make him

debut in a crucial match like Eliminator game.

“Since it was Eliminator game, which is a knock-out game, which means if we

loss, we are out of the tournament straightway. So that is risky to play a

completely new player,” Mahmud remarked.

“Everyone said are you mad? Are you out of the mind..how do you want to

play such a new player. Even our analyst Nasir Ahmed Nasu also called me mad

for playing Taskin,” Mahmud said.

But Taskin saved the face of Mahmud by showing one of the memorable

performances in BPL. In the match against Duronto Rajshahi he scalped 4-31 in

three overs to help Chittagong Kings win the Eliminator game and was adjudged

man of the match.

He undid Rajshahi with venomous bowling and swing which accounted the likes

of Simon Katich, Charles Coventry, Jahurul Islam Omee and Mukhtar Ali.

In Qualifier-2 game against Sylhet Royals, he produced a controlled bowling

and ended up with 1-24 in four overs to play an important role to win the

game.

Chittagong Kings lost the final to Dhaka Gladiators but Taskin showed his

talent yet again by scalping 2-28 in four overs. The BPL performance earned

him the call-up into the national team and he later played 2015 World Cup in

Australia-New Zealand.