RCC provides food for 3,914 more deserving people

RAJSHAHI, May 11, 2020 (BSS) – Some 3,914 members of 17 more professional

organizations were given 16,000 kilograms of rice to mitigate their hardships

being caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The daily wage earning and other hand-to-mouth members, who have been

affected badly by the pandemic, were given 10 kilograms of rice each this

(Monday) afternoon.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) provided the foodstuff as the gift of

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and as a part of the government’s instant

humanitarian support to relieve the livelihood related hardship.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton formally distributed the rice on the

City Bhaban premises as chief guest, saying such type of humanitarian

assistance will continue to cope with the troubled situation until its end.

RCC Ward Councilor Towhidul Haque Suman, Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif

Uddin, Secretary Abu Hayat Rahmatullah and Chief Revenue Officer Shahana

Akter Jahan were present on the occasion.

Earlier on April 28 and 29 last, another 9,172 members of 33 professional

bodies were given 60,000 kilograms of rice to lessen their livelihood related

hardship.

Mayor Liton also said the present government under the dynamic leadership

of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to ensure food

security of the jobless people amidst the present troubled time.

He said there is no crisis of food as the government has sufficient stock

and urged the recipients not to be panicked in this regard.

As part of the government’s instant humanitarian assistance, the RCC has,

so far, provided food support to more than 1.07 lakh jobless and other low-

income families.

With initiative and support of the city’s 45,000 affluent families, the

city corporation distributed 223 tonnes of rice, 41 tonnes of pulse and 52

tonnes of potato among the families in need.

Besides, the city corporation dispensed 513 tonnes of rice among 62,500

hand-to-mouth families from the government allocation in all 30 wards of the

city equally.

Currently, RCC has been providing relief support to 11,100 more jobless

and other low-income households since Friday last.

The targeted families are being given 10 kilograms of rice, one kilogram

of pulse, two kilograms of potato and one kilogram of pumpkin each.

“We are distributing the relief materials among the affected families to

tackle the present troubled situation,” Mayor Liton said, adding the

assistance will continue until the troubled situation ends.