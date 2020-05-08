687 more people sent to quarantine afresh in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, May 8, 2020 (BSS) – As a part of hectic and relentless efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine, a total of 687 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh in Rajshahi division in the past 24 hours till 8 am today.

With this, the number of total quarantined people stood at 8,372 at present in all eight districts under the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said a total of 27,059 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 18,687 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division till this morning.

Among the new quarantined people, one has been kept under home quarantine in Rajshahi, 297 in Chapainawabganj, 203 in Naogaon, six in Natore, 83 in Joypurhat, 53 in Bogura, eight in Sirajgonj and 36 in Pabna districts.

On the other hand, ten more people were diagnosed with the Covid-19 in Rajshahi division yesterday, bringing the division’s total number of cases to 185.

A significant number of seven people tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day in Naogaon district Thursday, raising the district’s total record number of coronavirus cases to 60, Dr Gopen Acharya said.

The district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 patients now stands at 17 in Rajshahi, 14 in Chapainawabganj, 60 in Naogaon, ten in Natore, 38 in Joypurhat, 30 in Bogura, three in Sirajgonj and 13 in Pabna districts.

He said all the confirmed cases for COVID-19 are undergoing treatment while 211 others in isolation units of different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 154 were released in the division.

Dr Acharya added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine and isolation as it is being adjudged as an important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.

Following confirmation of Covid-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons at different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown.

Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home quarantine so that the virus cannot spread further.