Three fresh COVID-19 cases reported in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, May 8, 2020 (BSS) – Three more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district last night, raising the total number of coronavirus cases to 14.

Of the new cases, two persons are from Sadar and one from Nachole upazila, civil surgeon office sources said.

Among the new patients, one is 12 years old, one 29 years old and another 40 years old, they said.

The all three infected persons recently came from Dhaka and Narayanganj and now they are remaining in home quarantine, the sources added.

Civil surgeon Dr. Jahid Nazrul Chowdhury said so far, a total of 611 samples of suspected patients were collected and sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Federal Centre for testing.

He said “we received results of 63 samples last night, of which, three positive cases were found and 60 persons were detected negative”.