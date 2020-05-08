2,000 hidden-hungry people get foodstuffs in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 8, 2020 (BSS) – More than 2,000 invisible-hungry people were given foodstuffs in the city to mitigate their livelihood related hardship caused by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Each of the lower middle-class and middle-class people, who never seek help, were given a sac containing five and half kilograms of rice, three kilograms of potato, 800 grams of lentil and onion each, one liter of edible oil, one kilogram of flour, sugar and vermicelli each and a tissue paper role as respond to the covid-19.

Members of ‘heartbeat foundation’ a volunteer organization of youths, dispensed the food support at the doorsteps of the respective recipients through maintaining social distancing.

All the energetic 22 student members of the foundation came up with the benevolent activities after saving Taka 100 from their pocket money every month each. They also raise funds from their parents and kith and keens regularly for the emergency humanitarian works.

“We are searching out the unseen hungry people and bringing them under the humanitarian support everywhere in the city,” said Shahriar Rahman, funding president of heartbeat foundation, adding they will continue the food dispensing programme until 25th Ramadan.

He said many of the mid-class people have become worst affected after losing their jobs amidst the global pandemic. So, all the richer-class and philanthropic people should come forward to stand beside them to eradicate their crisis time, he added.