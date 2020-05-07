Govt officials urged to refrain from making negative remarks on social media

DHAKA, May 7, 2020 (BSS) – The ministry of public administration today issued a circular asking all government officials to refrain from making and sharing negative remarks, audio and video content against important persons within the government on social media.

Officials will also be held responsible for misusing social media and making harmful comments from their own accounts and action will be taken against them according to the existing law, the circular said.

All will have to refrain from posting or sharing content that goes against the interest of the national spirit and unity, it said.

Amid the prevailing situation, no information can be published that hurts religious sentiment and goes against the principles of secularism, the circular said.

People will have to refrain from uploading, liking or sharing any comment, post, picture, audio or video that may deteriorate the country’s law and order, according to the circular.

No post that can undermine any nationally important person or institution in the current situation will be allowed, it said.

According to the circular, baseless, untrue and vulgar information cannot be circulated on social media. Social media users should be more cautious while selecting friends and content, it added.