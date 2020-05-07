PM appoints Abdullah to oversee uplift programmes of her election constituency

DHAKA, May 7, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has appointed State Minister for Religious Affairs Advocate Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah as her representative to oversee the development programmes in her (PM) election constituency.

“Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah has been given appointment as the representative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for performing responsibility on her behalf to look after the development activities of the premier’s Jatiya Sangsad Gopalganj -3 constituency (Tungipara-Kotalipara) ,” a source at the Prime Minister’s Office told BSS today.

Sheikh Abdullah has been given this charge as Sheikh Hasina remains busy with performing the state responsibility as the premier of the government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the source added.