30 more test positive for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 7, 2020 (BSS) – Thirty more people were tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in a day after diagnosing a total of 282 samples at two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur of Rangpur division today.

Health officials said the total number of coronavirus infected patients shapely rose to 262 with the detection of the new 30 coronavirus positive people in six northern districts today.

The 30 newly infected patients include 11 of Kurigram, eight of Lalmonirhat, five of Dinajpur, three of Thakurgaon, two of Nilphamari and one of Panchagarh districts.

“We detected 19 new patients of Kurigram and Lalmonirhat after testing 94 samples at COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RMC) today,” Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said.

The 19 new patients include five of Sadar and three each of Phulbari and Bhurungamari upazilas of Kurigram and seven including five of family of Aditmari and one of Hatibandha upazilas of Lalmonirhat districts, Dr. Lyzu said.

Besides, 11 new coronavirus infected patients were detected after testing 188 samples at COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College ((MARMC) today.

Talking to BSS, Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker said the 11 newly infected patients include five of different upazilas in Dinajpur, three of Thakurgaon, two of Nilphamari and one of Panchagarh districts.

The district-wise break of the detected COVID-19 patients stands at 89 in Rangpur, 11 in Panchagarh, 33 in Nilphamari, 12 in Lalmonirhat, 33 in Kurigram, 24 in Thakurgaon, 36 in Dinajpur and 24 Gaibandha districts in Rangpur division.