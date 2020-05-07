Mobile sale centres sell Tk 47cr livestock produces a day

DHAKA, May 7, 2020 (BSS) – Under an initiative of the Fisheries and

Livestock Ministry, livestock produces worth over Taka 47 crore were sold

today through mobile sale centres across the country after collecting those

from local farms.

“Under the supervision of the district and upazila level offices of the

Fisheries and Livestock Department, fish and livestock products worth Taka

47.38 crore were sold today through the mobile sale centres in 64 districts,”

according to a Fisheries and Livestock Ministry press release.

The Fisheries and Livestock Ministry took the initiative for marketing

milk, egg, fish and poultry goods produced by marginal farmers and

entrepreneurs in a bid to help them amid the ongoing shutdown.

The initiative received much appreciation from the beneficiaries, the

release added.

Of the total sales, farmers sold around 26.37 lakh litres of milk, 1.09

crore eggs and 14.96 lakh chicken, the press release said.

In light of reduced economic activity during the ongoing nationwide

shutdown, the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry on April 22 taken

the initiative so that farmers can be able to sell livestock produce through

mobile sales centres.