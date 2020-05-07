Prices of essential commodities witness falling trend in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 7, 2020 (BSS)- Prices of essential commodities began

falling at the country’s one of the biggest wholesale markets-Khatunganj-

following comprehensive efforts of all concerned.

Prices of rice, pulses, oil, sugar, onion, ginger, garlic and other

essential commodities began reducing from this week.

The businessmen and importers said the prices of essential commodities have

reduced due to increasing distribution of relief items and supplying of goods

due to normal port activities.

In Khatunganj wholesale market, the sellers are selling chickpeas

(Australian) at Taka 59 per kilogram (Kg) which was Taka 65 per kg in last

week and medium quality chick peas at Taka 57 per kg which was Tk63 per kg in

last week.

Chickpeas, imported from Australia and Canada, was sold at Taka 70 per kg

in last month in the wholesale market. They are selling white beans at Taka

35-37 per kg while it was Taka 41 per kg in last week.

Earlier, the white beans were sold at Taka 45 per kg due to Coronavirus

pandemic.

Sources said, the prices of pulses increased due to Coronavirus and the

holy Ramadan. But the prices of pulses began reducing this week and the price

of the item is Taka 85 per kg while it was Taka 93 to 95 per kg in last week.

The shop owners are selling lentils at Taka 103 per kg which was Taka 110-

112 per kg and thick lentils at Taka 68 per kg which was Taka 78 per kg in

last week.

Chaktai-KhatunganjArotdar o SadharanBebshayiSamity general secretary

MdMohiuddin said there was a huge pressure of customers in the wholesale

market due to Coronavirus epidemic and the holy Ramadan. But now, the supply

of essential commodities has been increased as the port is in operation, he

added.

Besides, he said, the people are now busy with their works as the Eid is

approaching. He hoped that the prices of the essential commodities will be

reduced furthersoon.

The prices of cheera was sold at Taka 2700 per 50 kg sack. Now the price of

cheera is Taka 1900 to 2000 per 50 kg sack in the wholesale market. Besides,

the price of sugar is Taka 2050 per 50 kg sack which was sold at Taka 2170

per 50 kg sack.

Besides, the price of palm oil is at Taka 2150 per mound while it was Taka

2400 few days ago. The price of soybean oil (open) is Taka 3200 per mound.

But the price of bottled soybean oil has reduced and the shop owners are

selling per litter bottled soybean oil at Taka 95-96 of different brands

which was Taka 104-106 per litter.

The prices of spices reduced in the market last week. The sellers are

selling onion at Taka 45 to 45 per kg, garlic at Taka 116 to 120 per kg,

ginger at Taka 130 and cumin at Taka 310 per kg.