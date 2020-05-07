Prices of essential commodities witness falling trend in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 7, 2020 (BSS)- Prices of essential commodities began
falling at the country’s one of the biggest wholesale markets-Khatunganj-
following comprehensive efforts of all concerned.
Prices of rice, pulses, oil, sugar, onion, ginger, garlic and other
essential commodities began reducing from this week.
The businessmen and importers said the prices of essential commodities have
reduced due to increasing distribution of relief items and supplying of goods
due to normal port activities.
In Khatunganj wholesale market, the sellers are selling chickpeas
(Australian) at Taka 59 per kilogram (Kg) which was Taka 65 per kg in last
week and medium quality chick peas at Taka 57 per kg which was Tk63 per kg in
last week.
Chickpeas, imported from Australia and Canada, was sold at Taka 70 per kg
in last month in the wholesale market. They are selling white beans at Taka
35-37 per kg while it was Taka 41 per kg in last week.
Earlier, the white beans were sold at Taka 45 per kg due to Coronavirus
pandemic.
Sources said, the prices of pulses increased due to Coronavirus and the
holy Ramadan. But the prices of pulses began reducing this week and the price
of the item is Taka 85 per kg while it was Taka 93 to 95 per kg in last week.
The shop owners are selling lentils at Taka 103 per kg which was Taka 110-
112 per kg and thick lentils at Taka 68 per kg which was Taka 78 per kg in
last week.
Chaktai-KhatunganjArotdar o SadharanBebshayiSamity general secretary
MdMohiuddin said there was a huge pressure of customers in the wholesale
market due to Coronavirus epidemic and the holy Ramadan. But now, the supply
of essential commodities has been increased as the port is in operation, he
added.
Besides, he said, the people are now busy with their works as the Eid is
approaching. He hoped that the prices of the essential commodities will be
reduced furthersoon.
The prices of cheera was sold at Taka 2700 per 50 kg sack. Now the price of
cheera is Taka 1900 to 2000 per 50 kg sack in the wholesale market. Besides,
the price of sugar is Taka 2050 per 50 kg sack which was sold at Taka 2170
per 50 kg sack.
Besides, the price of palm oil is at Taka 2150 per mound while it was Taka
2400 few days ago. The price of soybean oil (open) is Taka 3200 per mound.
But the price of bottled soybean oil has reduced and the shop owners are
selling per litter bottled soybean oil at Taka 95-96 of different brands
which was Taka 104-106 per litter.
The prices of spices reduced in the market last week. The sellers are
selling onion at Taka 45 to 45 per kg, garlic at Taka 116 to 120 per kg,
ginger at Taka 130 and cumin at Taka 310 per kg.