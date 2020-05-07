Bangladesh stars want IPL-like Icon culture in BPL

DHAKA, May 7, 2020 (BSS)-In a bid to involve with the team more

passionately and build a team culture as well as bonding, Bangladesh star

players urged the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) governing council to

instruct the franchise to sing with an Icon for at least two or three years.

The players like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmdullah Riyad, Shakib Al

Hasan and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza who are considered as the big stars of the

country hardly could continue for two years in a row in a BPL team.

According to Tamim, this type of discontinuity with a team, doesn’t allow

them to involve with a team more passionately like what Mahendra Singh Dhoni,

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other players did in Indian Premier League

(IPL).

“I played for Comilla Victorians two years in a row. In the first year, I

didn’t feel that much for the team but in the second year, it feels like the

team is mine,” Tamim Iqbal has recently said during an Instagram chat session

with Mushfiqur Rahim.

“BPL is a huge platform for our players, so we should capitalize on it. I

truly feel that if we the players could play for a certain team for two-three

years or for a longer period, the bonding with the team and also with the

fans of the region will get even stronger,” he added.

“If you look at IPL, you will see such type of continuity. Dhoni is for

Chennai and it is his home while Rohit is for Mumbai. It actually helps the

fans as well to support their teams and remain loyal to their favourite

players as well,” he added.

Almost in every tournament, the BPL saw the clash between player and the

team management, which proves that the bonding didn’t get strong that much.

Tamim however said that the BPL governing council should instruct the

franchise to contract a player for longer period to get the best out him.

“As we change the team frequently in BPL, it doesn’t allow us to know the

team management, players and also the fans couldn’t realize who is playing

for which team this season. I think if the authorities at least give some

instructions that players will be signed for at least three years to a

particular team, it would be better. There should also a clause that the team

and the player can mutually agree to change the franchise, if they want. It

will help the players to be more dedicated towards the franchise and the fans

will also have their own base,” Tamim said.

While the other star player sometimes had already got a chance to play a

particular team for two years in a row, Mushfiqur Rahim is the only one

amongst the fabulous-5, consisted with himself, Tamim, Shakib, Mahmudullah

and Mashrafe, played in different teams every season.

“Honestly, it is difficult to go to a new team for every year, to play

with new management, and new set of players and get settled right away,

something that is very difficult which I felt. I always think if I can play

for a team for a longer period, I would have been benefited mentally. It can

boost the fan base and build a culture,” Mushfiqur remarked.