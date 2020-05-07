BFF to sit Monday to decide fate of BPL

DHAKA May, 7, 2020 (BSS)- The executive committee of Bangladesh Football

Federation (BFF) will sit on Monday (May 11) in an emergency meeting to

decide the fate of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football which has

been postponed for indefinite period due growing COVID-19.

“Yes there will be a BFF executive committee’s meeting on Monday to

discuss regarding the various issues of the league,” said the BFF general

secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag to BSS today.

On April 25 last, the professional Football League Committee (PFLC) in an

emergency meeting had reached at a conclusion that the BFF executive

committee would take decision regarding the fate of the BPL if require.

In the written statement, the PFLC chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy told that

in the meeting the participating club representatives expressed their opinion

that the league related issues should be resolve in the BFF executive

committee.

In the meeting, issues were also included stimulus package for the

participating clubs to overcome the economic losses due to COVID-19,

arrangement of league without foreign players as well as cancelation of

relegation.

Earlier, on March 24, the BFF postponed the Bangladesh Premier League for

an indefinite period due to the growing coronavirus outbreak in the country.