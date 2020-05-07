One more UP chairman, two members suspended over relief scam

DHAKA, May 7, 2020 (BSS) – The Local Government, Rural Development and

Cooperatives Ministry has suspended temporarily one more Union Parishad (UP)

chairman and two members for irregularities in distribution of VGF rice for

fishermen.

The Local Government Division (LGD) of the ministry today issued separate

notifications in this regard.

A total of 52 public representatives, including 19 UP chairmen, 31 UP

members, one Zila Parishad member and one municipality councilor, have so far

been suspended over the relief scam, said a press release.

The suspended chairman is BM Nasir Uddin Swapan of Kuchaipatti UP of

Gosairhat upazila in Shariatpur district while the members are Md Mofazzel

Bepari of 3 no ward and Shamim Bepari of 9 no ward of the same union

parishad.

According the release, they have been suspended over irregularities in

distributing VGF rice for fishermen.

Besides, separate showcase notices were served on them asking to send their

replies to the LGD through respective deputy commissioners (DCs) within 10

working days from the date of receiving notices, explaining why they should

not be removed permanently from their posts