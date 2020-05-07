One more UP chairman, two members suspended over relief scam

DHAKA, May 7, 2020 (BSS) – The Local Government, Rural Development and
Cooperatives Ministry has suspended temporarily one more Union Parishad (UP)
chairman and two members for irregularities in distribution of VGF rice for
fishermen.
The Local Government Division (LGD) of the ministry today issued separate
notifications in this regard.
A total of 52 public representatives, including 19 UP chairmen, 31 UP
members, one Zila Parishad member and one municipality councilor, have so far
been suspended over the relief scam, said a press release.
The suspended chairman is BM Nasir Uddin Swapan of Kuchaipatti UP of
Gosairhat upazila in Shariatpur district while the members are Md Mofazzel
Bepari of 3 no ward and Shamim Bepari of 9 no ward of the same union
parishad.
According the release, they have been suspended over irregularities in
distributing VGF rice for fishermen.
Besides, separate showcase notices were served on them asking to send their
replies to the LGD through respective deputy commissioners (DCs) within 10
working days from the date of receiving notices, explaining why they should
not be removed permanently from their posts