4 more test COVID-19 positive in Khulna division

KHULNA, May 07, 2020 (BSS) – Four more persons were diagnosed coronavirus (COVID-19) positive after testing their samples at the three COVID-19 laboratories in Khulna, Kustia and Jashore in the last 24 hours till noon today, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 182 in the division.

The newly detected 4 COVID-19 patients include two in Chuadanga, one each in Jhenaidah and Kustia districts under the division.

“We received 87 samples of suspected coronavirus patients in KMC and two other laboratories in the last 24 hours and four of those were found COVID-19 positive,” said Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akther.

She said the total number of infected patients rose to 182 after testing a total of 3,402 samples at the three regional COVID-19 laboratories till today 12 noon today, since April 7.

Of the total 182 patients, 16 are in Khulna, three in Bagerhat, two in Satkhira, 70 in Jashore, 33 in Jhenaidah, five in Magura, 13 in Narail, 17 in Kustia, 18 in Chuadanga and five in Meherpur, she added.

Of them, five patients died, so far, while 44 patients are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward, six were released after recovery and the rest of the patients are taking treatment at their respective homes.

The total number of quarantined people rose to 27,624 today as 364 more people were put in quarantine at home or institutions in the last 24 hours till 12 noon today.

“So far, a total of 24,019 people were released from home or institutional quarantine and 3,605 people are remaining in home or institutional quarantine in all 10 districts of Khulna division.

A total of 2,395 suspected COVID-19 patients were put in institutional quarantine in different hospitals so far and of them, 1,437 were released in the division.

“Besides, 195 suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to the isolation units of different hospitals since the beginning, and of them, 48 were released and 147 are undergoing treatments,” Dr. Ferdousi said.