People still remember barbaric Lahirirhat genocide in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 7, 2020 (BSS) – The people still remember the barbaric genocide of 32 Musollis (Muslim devotees) committed by the Pakistani occupation army after the Juma prayers on May 7 in 1971 in Lahirirhat area in the outskirts of Rangpur city.

“The monstrous killing of the 32 Musollis of Lahirirhat mosque just after Juma prayers created severe anger, especially among the majority Muslim community,” said local villager Motiar Rahman, 75.

The books ‘Mukitjuddhe Rangpurer Itihas’ published by Rangpur district administration and ‘Mukitjuddhe Rangpur’ written by valiant freedom fighter-cum-journalist Mukul Mostafiz elaborately narrated the genocide of the 32 Musollis on that day.

According to the books and local eyewitnesses Rafikul Islam, 72, Aftab Hossain, 76, the occupation forces with local collaborators came by four trucks and got down in front of Lahirirhat Mosque just after the Juma prayers on May 7 in 1971.

Guessing the fearful consequences, the innocent Musollis started running here, there and all around to escape from the human beasts when 32 of them, including a father and his son, were caught by the Pakistani occupation forces.

After catching, the occupation forces started torturing the innocent Musollis, who repeatedly claimed with indescribable fear in minds that they were Muslim and came to the mosque for offering Juma prayers, in last bid to save their lives.

Without paying attention to the Musollis, the Pakistani army took them to the nearby pond bank, forced them to stand in four rows under a tree with eight Musollis in each and opened brass fire at the 32 Musollis at Lahirirhat.

“All of the Musollis fell down on earth after brass firing when most of them breathed last immediately while the others were critically injured getting numerous bullet hits at their heads, chests, bellies, necks and other organs,” eye-witnesses Rafiul Islam said.

The occupation forces and collaborators started charging bayonets on the injured in a medieval style to ensure deaths amid cracking sounds of the wounded Musollis when nature became silent observing the unthinkable atrocities, he continued.

“After committing heinous crimes against humanity through killing of the Musollis at Lahirirhat, the occupation forces with collaborators buried their bodies into a mass grave there and left the area,” said eyewitness Aftab Hossain.

Relatives of the martyred Musollis started gathering there since the evening on the day, dug the mass grave taking advantage of darkness, recovered and took away the buried bodies to their own areas for burial, local people said.

Conducting research for a long time, valiant freedom fighter late Mukul Mostafiz identified 27 of the martyred 32 Musollis and put their names in his book ‘Mukitjuddhe Rangpur’ published in February 2011.

Chairman of local Chandanpat union parishad Amenur Rahman said the barbaric genocide of the Musollis at Lahirirhat factually unmasked the so called ‘religious’ face of the Pakistani junta.

“The Lahirirhat genocide helped the Bangalees

—- to easily understand the false propaganda conducted by the then Pakistani junta of saving Islam from the enemies —-,” he said.

Former District Muktijoddha Commander Mosaddek Hossain Bablu said martyrdom of the Musollis instantly inspired the Bangalees, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, in joining the Mukti Bahini to achieve the ultimate independence on December 16 in 1971.