KCC mayor distributes foodstuffs among 3,964 destitute people

KHULNA, May 07, 2020 (BSS) – Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque has distributed foodstuffs among 3,964 needy, jobless, bus drivers and helpers, low-income workers and destitute people to minimize the present adverse impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the city yesterday afternoon.

He dispensed 600 Maunds of rice, and others essential relief materials to 3,424 jobless, needy, low-income workers and destitute people at different wards in the city aimed at mitigating their financial hardship amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation by strictly maintaining physical distancing.

Each of the beneficiaries received a sac containing 7-kg rice, potato, onion, soya-bin oil, pulse, soaps and iodized salt as a part of the government’s instant humanitarian support programme.

General Secretary of Khulna city Awami League MDA Babul Rana, word councilors, among others, accompanied the mayor.

Later, KCC Mayor distributed 108 maunds of rice and others essential relief materials among 540 bus drivers and helpers on the premises of Directorate of Divisional labour in the city and each of the beneficiaries received 8kg rice.

So far, a total of 1,780 jobless bus drivers and helpers got 356 maunds of rice and other foodstuffs as a part of the government’s instant humanitarian support programme, officials said.