20,918 released from quarantine in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 7, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 20,918 people were released out of total 27,953 quarantined in all eight districts of Rangpur division where 7,035 people are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantine.

Health officials said a total of 232 suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) patients were tested positive after testing a total of 5,207 collected samples from across the division till Wednesday night.

Of them, 10 more people were detected as coronavirus positive after testing 188 samples at the two COVID-19 laboratories at Rangpur Medical College (RMC) in Rangpur and M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur on Wednesday.

As on Thursday morning, the district-wise break of the detected COVID-19 patients stands at 89 in Rangpur, 10 in Panchagarh, 31 in Nilphamari, four in Lalmonirhat, 22 in Kurigram, 21 in Thakurgaon, 31 in Dinajpur and 24 Gaibandha in Rangpur division.

Talking to BSS today, Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today limited community transmission of coronavirus infection continues at places in Rangpur division.

Despite an increasing trend in the number of COVID-19 infected patients in recent days, a total of 46 coronavirus infected patients got recovered till Wednesday in the division with an average recovery percentage of 19.82.

Meanwhile, a total of 444 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 255 others were released during the last 24 hours till 8 am today in the division.

“A total of 92 COVID-19 patients were put in isolation units of different hospitals where 46 are undergoing treatments after release of recovered 46 patients, three died and 137 are remaining under treatments in isolation at homes,” Dr. Siddiqui said.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said comprehensive steps have been taken to enhance capacity of providing treatments to the COVID-19 patients in the wake of increasing number of infected patients in Rangpur division.

Besides, preparations have been taken to use different private sector hospitals having necessary facilities for providing treatments to the coronavirus infected patients in Rangpur division, if necessary in the future.

“Currently, we have 15 dedicated hospitals for COVID-19 patients with 13 beds in the intensive care units of two government hospitals in Rangpur and Dinajpur to provide treatments to coronavirus infected patients,” he said.

A total of 1,260 quarantine beads at 10 Quarantine Centres and 1,292 isolation beds at 15 Isolation Centres are providing treatments to the COVID-19 patients in the division, he added.