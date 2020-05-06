Sheikh Hasina’s Homecoming Day tomorrow defying ban on her return

DHAKA, May 06, 2020 (BSS)- Tomorrow is May 7, a red letter day in the

history of the nation, as Awami League President and present Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina returned home on this day in 2007 defying a ban on her return

home during the state of emergency.

On her return home following her treatment in the United States, Sheikh

Hasina was accorded a rousing reception by hundreds of people from all walks

of life, particularly leaders and workers of her party and its associate

bodies.

Earlier, the then caretaker government imposed a ban on Sheikh Hasina’s

return home but her firm determination and mass support for her return to the

country compelled the then caretaker administration to withdraw the ban.

Later, the AL-led grand alliance formed government with a landslide victory

after the ninth general election held on December 29, 2008.

Marking the day, the AL and its associate bodies observed different

programmes every year. But the party has decided not to organize any

programmes this year due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The AL leaders urged the countrymen to pray for Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina staying at home for her long life and good health.