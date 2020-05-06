Sheikh Hasina’s Homecoming Day tomorrow defying ban on her return

DHAKA, May 06, 2020 (BSS)- Tomorrow is May 7, a red letter day in the
history of the nation, as Awami League President and present Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina returned home on this day in 2007 defying a ban on her return
home during the state of emergency.
On her return home following her treatment in the United States, Sheikh
Hasina was accorded a rousing reception by hundreds of people from all walks
of life, particularly leaders and workers of her party and its associate
bodies.
Earlier, the then caretaker government imposed a ban on Sheikh Hasina’s
return home but her firm determination and mass support for her return to the
country compelled the then caretaker administration to withdraw the ban.
Later, the AL-led grand alliance formed government with a landslide victory
after the ninth general election held on December 29, 2008.
Marking the day, the AL and its associate bodies observed different
programmes every year. But the party has decided not to organize any
programmes this year due to Coronavirus pandemic.
The AL leaders urged the countrymen to pray for Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina staying at home for her long life and good health.