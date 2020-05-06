Farmers get combine harvesters at subsidized price

Manikganj, May, 06, 2020 (BSS) -The government has taken a scheme to

provide combine harvesters among the farmers at subsidized price for reducing

their paddy harvesting time and making the process less costly.

As part of the programme, three combine harvesters were handed over to the

farmers of Manikganj sadar on upazilacomplexpremises today.

Md. Shahjahan Ali Biswas, deputy director of Department of Agricultural

Extension, Md. Israfil Hossain, chairman ofManikganj sadar upazila parishad,

Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, sadar upazila nirbahi officer and Aftab Uddin,

upazila agriculture officer, among others, were present.

The deputy director said each of the combine harvester has a capacity of

cutting paddy of one acre (three bigha) of land in an hour.

He also said the harvesting period of Boro is going to start soon all over

the district and these combine harvesters will be help full for the farmers

to harvest their paddy in ashort period of time and less cost.

Meanwhile, Momtaj Begum, MP, Manikganj-2 constituency handed over combine

harvesters at the subsidized prices and other agriculture-related inputs

among the farmers of Singair upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The lawmaker handed over two combine harvesters to two farmers of the

upazila.

Apart from the deputy director of DAE, Runa Laila, upazila nirbahi officer

(UNO),Singair, Tipu Sultan, upazila agriculture officer, Singair and Wayedul

Harbar, upazila fishery officer,were present on the occasion.