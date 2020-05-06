751 more people sent to quarantine in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, May 6, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 751 more people were sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as a part of the ongoing hectic and relentless efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine in Rajshahi division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the number of total quarantined people rose to 8,358 in all eight districts of the division till 8 am today, said Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health.

He said a total of 25,931 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 17,573 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

Among the new quarantined people, 377 have been kept under quarantine in Chapainawabganj, 128 in Naogaon, three in Natore, 64 in Joypurhat, 138 in Bogura, 21 in Sirajgonj and 20 in Pabna districts.

Meanwhile, a record number of 32 people tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day in Naogaon district Tuesday, raising the district’s total number of coronavirus cases to 49, Dr Gopen Acharya said.

He said a total of 153 confirmed patients for COVID-19 are undergoing treatment while 202 others in isolation units of different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 148 were released in the division.

D Acharya added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine as it is being adjudged as an important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.

The district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 patients now stands at 17 in Rajshahi, two in Chapainawabganj, 49 in Naogaon, ten in Natore, 34 in Joypurhat, 25 in Bogura, three in Sirajgonj and 13 in Pabna districts.

Following confirmation of Covid-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons at different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown.

Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home quarantine so that the virus cannot spread further.