BCL distributes foodstuffs to 100 families daily in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 6, 2020 (BSS) – The district unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) is distributing foodstuffs, Iftar and Sehri among 100 jobless, destitute and needy families daily during the holy month of Ramadan amid coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Before the beginning of the Ramadan month, the student organisation distributed nine tonnes of foodstuffs, including rice, pulse, potato, edible oil and iodized salt among 4,000 jobless, lower middle class and needy families of the district.

Besides, the organisation already distributed 4,000 pieces of soap, 4,000 bottles of pure drinking water, 10,000 pieces of masks, 10,000 pieces of leaflets and 4,000 bottles of hand sanitizers along with the food package.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the student organisation that has a glorious practice of serving the suffering humanity started distributing Iftar and Sehri packages along with foodstuffs among 100 families daily from the afternoon to the early morning.

Since the beginning, President of district BCL Mehedee Hasan Rony with other leaders are distributing the foodstuffs, Iftar and Sehri door to door maintaining physical distancing in the city and rural areas of the district.

“As per the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we will continue distributing foodstuffs, Iftar and Seheri items among the needy and jobless people until the COVID-19 situation becomes normal,” Rony said while talking to BSS today.

Vice-presidents of district BCL Shariful Islam Sharif, Shamim Sarder and Nure Alam, its Joint General Secretary Parvez Leon, Organising Secretaries Mohaimenur Rahman Chowdhury Mithun, Abu Hossain and Adnan Hossain Publicity Secretary Moktar Elahi Murad and other leaders are assisting Rony in distributing the foodstuffs.