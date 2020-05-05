UNFPA supports govt to improve midwifery services

DHAKA, May 5, 2020 (BSS) – The UNFPA is providing support for the Bangladesh government to strengthen midwifery services amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, Sweden supports UNFPA in delivering sexual and reproductive health programming in four districts — Bandarban, Cox’s Bazar, Noakhali, Sunamganj — and Dhaka City Corporation, said a press release here today.

Through this programme, UNFPA works with the Bangladesh government to strengthen midwifery education and models midwifery led care to deliver comprehensive sexual and reproductive healthcare.

Today, on the International Day of the Midwife, Sweden committed to further enhance its support to UNFPA through an additional grant of Swedish Krona five million primarily responding to the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency in Bangladesh.

The occasion was marked with a virtual signing ceremony with the presence of Charlotta Schlyter, Ambassador of Sweden, and Dr Asa Torkelsson, UNFPA Representative.

With the support from Sweden, UNFPA will ensure that the government’s COVID-19 response activities relating to prevention, diagnosis, isolation and treatment will be strengthened.

This includes particular emphasis on safe maternity care for all, by implementing triage systems, establishing separate COVID-19 maternity areas, providing personal protective equipment to midwives and other healthcare workers, and capacity building, across the four districts and Dhaka City Corporation.

By ensuring quality healthcare through targeted and focused response activities, women and girls will have access to essential services, including sexual and reproductive health services and information.