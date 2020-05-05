Covid-19 test lab inaugurated at DU

DHAKA, May 5, 2020 (BSS) – The Dhaka University authority has set up a

Covid-19 test lab on the campus which has the capacity of testing 400 samples

a day.

DU Vice-chancellor Dr Akhtaruzzaman today inaugurated the Lab as chief

guest at University’s Centre for Advance Research in Science (CARS) Bhaban,

said a press release.

Convenor of Dhaka University Corona Virus Response Technical Committee Dr

Sharif Akhtaruzzaman, Director of Center for Advance Research in Science MA

Malek and General Secretary of DU Teachers’ Association Dr Nizamul Hoqoe

Bhuiyan, among others, were present on the occasion.