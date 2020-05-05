Covid-19 test lab inaugurated at DU

DHAKA, May 5, 2020 (BSS) – The Dhaka University authority has set up a
Covid-19 test lab on the campus which has the capacity of testing 400 samples
a day.
DU Vice-chancellor Dr Akhtaruzzaman today inaugurated the Lab as chief
guest at University’s Centre for Advance Research in Science (CARS) Bhaban,
said a press release.
Convenor of Dhaka University Corona Virus Response Technical Committee Dr
Sharif Akhtaruzzaman, Director of Center for Advance Research in Science MA
Malek and General Secretary of DU Teachers’ Association Dr Nizamul Hoqoe
Bhuiyan, among others, were present on the occasion.