PM greets Buddhists on Buddha Purnima

DHAKA, May 5, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all

including the Buddhist community members on their biggest religious festival

Buddha Purnima, celebrating the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha.

In a messages, she said Gautam Buddha had preached the messages of non-

violence, friendship and compassion throughout his life for the peace and

welfare of mankind.

Establishing an ideal society though peace and harmony was his only

objective, the premier added.

Sheikh Hasina said all should follow the ideology and lessons of Buddha to

prevent degradation of values and establish peace in the society.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is a land of communal harmony, she said people

of all religions have long been practicing their respective religions here.

The prime minister said the Buddhist leaders have a significant role in

maintaining the communal harmony in the country.

She said the whole world is now in a crisis due to coronavirus outbreak,

while the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it as a pandemic.

Against the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Sheikh Hasina urged the

Buddhist community to celebrate their largest religious festival avoiding

mass gatherings.

Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community,

will be celebrated in the country tomorrow.

Lord Buddha was born on this day of full moon in 563 BC, attained

enlightenment and passed away on the same day.