Mushfiqur extends helping hands to 30 net bowlers

DHAKA, May 5, 2020 (BSS)-Mushfiqur Rahim now came up to help the 30 net

bowlers who have been in troublesome condition after all kind of cricketing

activities in the country was suspended due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

At a time when he was busy to put his double century bat up for auction in

an online platform to raise fund for the coronavirus affected people, the

decision to mitigate the plight of the net bowlers came.

“Sometimes ago, Mushfiqur Rahim asked me the wellbeing of the net bowlers

and their whereabouts. After I gave him the information, he told me to

prepare a list of all of them as he wants to give them some financial help,”

said Rakibul Hasan, who is in charge of the net bowlers.

It is however not the first time that Mushfiqur Rahim came up with aid for

the people. He earlier donated 50 percent of his monthly salary for the

coronavirus affected people.

He announced to auction his bat with which he scored the country’s first

double century in the Test cricket. He made 200 against Sri Lanka in Galle

Test.