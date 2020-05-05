Asia virus latest: India embarks on repatriation; Hong Kong to ease curbs

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Here are the latest developments from

Asia related to the novel coronavirus pandemic: – India embarks on ‘massive’

repatriation –

India has embarked on a “massive” operation involving naval ships and

aircraft to bring back some of the hundreds of thousands of nationals stuck

abroad due to coronavirus restrictions, the government said.

India banned all incoming international flights in late March as it imposed

one of the world’s strictest virus lockdowns, leaving vast numbers of workers

and students stranded.

A defence spokesman told AFP that two ships were steaming towards the

Maldives and another to the United Arab Emirates — home to a 3.3-million-

strong Indian community, who make up around 30 percent of the Gulf state’s

population.

– Hong Kong to lift major social restrictions –

Hong Kong announced plans to ease major social distancing measures,

including reopening schools, cinemas, bars and beauty parlours after the

Chinese territory largely halted local transmission of the deadly

coronavirus.

The relaxation, which comes into effect Friday, will be a boost for a city

mired in a deep recession following months of virus restrictions as well as

anti-government protests that have battered the economy.

– Australia ‘losing $2.5 bn a week’ in shutdown –

Australia’s economy is losing Aus$4 billion (US$2.5 billion) every week its

virus shutdown continues, with GDP forecast to plunge 10 percent in the June

quarter, according to official figures.

The data highlighted that the country’s success in curbing the spread of

COVID-19, with new daily cases slowing to single digits or zero across most

regions, has come at a heavy economic cost.

– Stocks and oil rally as nations begin to reopen –

Equities and crude rallied as investors cheered a further easing of

lockdowns in some countries, which offset a brewing row between the US and

China that some fear could see them renew their trade war.

-Baseball restarts S. Korea’s sports season –

South Korea’s professional sport returned to action after the virus

shutdown with the opening of a new baseball season, while football and golf

will soon follow suit in a ray of hope for suspended competitions worldwide.

Friday will see the delayed start of football’s K-League, and next week

some of golf’s leading women players will tee up in a domestic tournament as

South Korea becomes a rare hotspot for live sport.

– Indonesia economy slows, Malaysia slashes rates –

Indonesia’s economy grew in the first quarter at its slowest pace for

almost two decades, and economists warned the coronavirus crisis would likely

deal an even greater blow in the next three months.

In neighbouring Malaysia, the central bank slashed interest rates by 50

basis points to 2.00 percent, their lowest level since the global financial

crisis.

– Badminton restart ‘difficult to predict’, says BWF chief – Badminton will

be back in action “as soon as possible” after the coronavirus crisis, the

sport’s chief told AFP, adding that international travel restrictions were

complicating the picture.

Thomas Lund, secretary general of the Badminton World Federation, said an

announcement on a rejigged 2020 calendar was expected soon. But he cautioned

that the situation remained fluid.

– HK penguins chill during pandemic –

Save for an absence of gawping crowds, life for the penguins of Hong Kong’s

Ocean Park has been much the same during the coronavirus pandemic — but

their carers have worked long shifts to keep the monochrome troupe healthy.

Piles of fresh snow have been laid out as some 100 penguins excitedly

gather for the mid-morning feeding session.

Usually, this daily ritual at the South Pole Spectacular would be a major

draw. But the park is still shut because of the virus outbreak.