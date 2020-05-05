DAP fertilizer factory exceeds production target of FY20

DHAKA, May 5, 2020 (BSS) – Di-Ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer CompanyLimited
(DAPCL), operating under the Ministry of Industries, has exceeded its
production targets for the fiscal 2019-20 (FY20).
“The factory, situated at Rangadia in Chattogram, had set a
production target of 60,000 metric tonnes in the current fiscal. As of May
04,2020, the factory has produced 64,000 metric tonnes of DAPfertilizer,” as
per an Industries Ministry press release issued today.
DAPFCL, controlled by Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation(BCIC), is
the only DAP fertilizer manufacturing plant in the country.
Abdur Rahim, managing director of the factory, said, DAPCL has achieved the
production target about 70 days ahead of scheduled timeframe in the current
financial year due to timely guidance from the Ministry of Industries and BCIC
authorities, close supervision of factory management and dedicated efforts of
workers, employees and officials.
“At present, the production is in full swing in the factory. All the workers
and employees in the factory are working relentlessly to continue the
production trend. This year, the production of DAPfertilizer in the factory
is expected to exceed 75,000 metric tonnes,” he added.