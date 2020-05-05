Met office predicts rain with thunderstorms

DHAKA, May 05, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted rain or thundershowers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind at many places of the country in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Rain or thundershowers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Khulna, Barishal Chattogram divisions,” said a met office bulletin issued this morning here.

Day temperature may rise slightly over the country and night temperature may fall slightly over northern part of the country and it may rise slightly elsewhere over the country, the bulletin added.

The highest temperature yesterday was recorded 36.0 degrees Celsius at Jashore in Khulna and today’s minimum temperature was 21.5 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur.

Maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 130 millimeters (mm) at Sylhet in Sylhet division.

The sun sets at 6:30 pm today and rises at 5:21 am tomorrow in Dhaka.