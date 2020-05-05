One more dies of coronavirus, 7 new cases confirmed in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI, May 5, 2020 (BSS) – One more person died of coronavirus and seven new cases were found in the last four days as of Monday in the district, an official said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Titan yesterday said the death toll from coronavirus now stood at two while number of infected patients reached 179 after tasting samples of 1277 people in the six upazilas of the district.

Among the infected persons, 96 are in Sadar upazila, 18 in Shibpur upazila, 10 in polash upazila, 5 in Monohardi upazila, 23 in Belabo upazila and 27 in Raipura upazila.

He also said 110 patients were released from the isolation center after their treatment.