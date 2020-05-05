34pc boro paddy harvested in Khulna with satisfactory yield

KHULNA, May 5, 2020 (BSS) – Farmers have so far harvested about 34 percent of their boro paddy with getting satisfactory yield everywhere in the district, creating a high hope of supplementing the government efforts in meeting food demand of people amid novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said farmers already harvested Boro paddy from 19,529 hectares of land out of total cultivated land area of 57,440 hectares till Monday.

Deputy Director of DAE Agriculturist Pankaj Kanti Majumdar said, a target was fixed to produce around 2.73 lakh tonnes of Irri-boro rice from 60,915 hectares of land in all nine upazilas and two metropolis in the district during the current season.

But, the farmers finally cultivated Boro paddy on over 57,440 hectares of land against the fixed farming target on over 62,915 hectares of land this year.

Among them, 29,921 hectares of land have been brought under hybrid variety of the paddy, 27,469 hectares of land under high yielding variety of the paddy and 50 hectares of land under local variety of the paddy.

Meanwhile, Awami League’s student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), youth wing Jubo League as well as Krishak League leaders and activists are standing beside farmers in the city and district extending their help in harvesting IRRI-Boro paddy amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic.