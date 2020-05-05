France coronavirus toll tops 25,000 after 306 new deaths

PARIS, May 5, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – France on Monday announced that more than 25,000 people had died in the country due to the coronavirus epidemic, after a new jump in the daily death toll.

The health ministry said 25,201 people were now confirmed to have died from the virus in the country in hospitals and nursing homes. Over the last 24 hours, 306 people died from COVID-19, more than double the figure of 135 from the day earlier.

France is due to emerge on May 11 from a lockdown that began in mid-March to combat the virus, with officials saying the epidemic is steadying while warning the country must remain cautious to ward off a second wave.

According to the latest figures, the more positive recent trends continued, with 123 fewer patients suffering from the coronavirus in intensive care to make a total of 3,696 receiving such urgent treatment.

Nationwide, there were also 267 fewer patients in hospital for coronavirus treatment, making a total of 25,548, the ministry said.