3 Neo-JMB men held for Ctg police box blast

CHATTOGRAM, May 4, 2020 (BSS)- Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) detained three alleged members of Neo-JMB in connection with carrying out an explosion at a traffic police box in the port city.

Police said the three youths hailed from Satkania upazila of the district.

Aftab Hossain, investigation officer of explosion incident and inspector of Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) told BSS that during primary interrogation, the arrested youths confessed about their involvement in carrying out the explosion at the police box.

The arrested JMB men were identified as – Saifullah, 26, son of Ishaq Miah, an employee of Computer shop at city’s Chawkbazar area, Emran Hossain, 25, son of Mohir Ahmed, an eighth semester student in the marketing department of Chattogram University and Abu Saleh, 24, son of Muharram Ali, a student of private polytechnic institute in the city, all hailed from Satkania upazila of the district.

Aftab Hossain said a CTU team led by Palash Kanti Nath, its Additional Deputy Commissioner arrested the youths with huge amount of explosive during a raid at Gani Colony of DC Road under Bakalia thana in the city on Sunday night.

CTU sources said during preliminary interrogation, the arrested persons confessed that they are members of banned militant group Neo-JMB.

Palash Kanti Nath said those who are involved in launching the blast at the police box are all Neo-JMB members.

Emran and Saifullah joined the Neo-JMB via Selim, Jahir and Akib had been on the run since the incident. Abu Saleh joined the group through Saifullah, he added.

On February 28, some members of the banned militant outfit carried out the explosion targeting the police box at Gate-2 using improvised explosive devices made by themselves.