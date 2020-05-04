Shops, shopping malls to reopen from May 10

DHAKA, May 4, 2020 (BSS) – The government has decided to allow all shops

and shopping malls to remain open till 4 pm from May 10 on the occasion of

the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr amid the ongoing countrywide shutdown to contain the

spread of coronavirus.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification in this regard today

saying the decision was taken to continue trading on a limited scale at

different districts and upazilas from May 10.

“The activities of the markets, business centers, shops and shopping malls

should be limited between 10am and 4pm. But the shopping malls will have to

follow the guidelines, including use of hand sanitizer, issued by Health and

Family Welfare Ministry,” the notification said.

However, inter district and inter upazila movement of the people should be

strictly restricted during the period, it added.

The notification also urged the people to stay at their respective

locations during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr vacation and imposed strict bar on

traveling to inter district, inter upazila or village homes.

It also urged the concerned divisions, offices, directorates, forces and

agencies to issue necessary directives for their affiliated offices following

the notification.